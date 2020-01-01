Jan. 1, 2020 12:09 AM EST

Kane scores twice, leads Blackhawks to 5-3 win over Flames

AP-HKN–Blackhawks-Flames

Jeff McIntosh, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks raced out to a four-goal lead and held on to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Kane set up goals by Olli Maatta at 4:14 and Alex Debrincat at 5:35 and then made it 3-0 at 12:44 of the first period when he cut across the slot and beat David Rittich with a wrist shot from 30 feet out.

Kane’s 21st goal of the season was the 377th of his career, tying him with Denis Savard for fourth on the Blackhawks’ all-time list. The top three are Bobby Hull (604), Stan Makita (541) and Steve Larmer (406).

Kane’s second of the game was an empty-netter at 19:59 of the third.

Kane finishes the decade as the NHL’s top scorer with 802 points, just ahead of Sidney Crosby (788).

Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago (18-17-6), which has won three straight and five of six.

Sam Bennett, Michael Frolik and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (20-17-5). The Flames are winless in their last five at home. (0-4-1).

Robin Lehner was excellent in net for the Blackhawks, winning his sixth straight start to improve to 12-6-4. He finished with 41 saves.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Flames: Host New York Rangers on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports