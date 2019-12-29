Dec. 29, 2019 4:51 PM EST

Dziagwa spurs 82-31 Oklahoma State rout of SE Louisiana

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa scored 14 points and Jonathan Laurent added 11 points and six rebounds to help lead Oklahoma State to an 82-31 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma State (9-3) benefited from the return to the lineup of leading scorer Isaac Likekele, who scored nine points and had four assists in 19 minutes of action. Likekele missed the previous four games with an illness, during which the Cowboys went 1-3.

Tyron Brewer recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Southeastern Louisiana (3-9), which had won two of its previous three contests.

Oklahoma State’s defense limited the Lions to just 22 percent shooting (13 of 58), including just 1 of 20 from 3-point range, both season lows for the Cowboys. The 31 points scored was also a season low for both Southeastern Louisiana to score and for Oklahoma State to allow.

Oklahoma State has now won 21 straight games against teams from the Southland Conference, dating back to Dec. 2005.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana: After an excellent performance in their previous outing, a hard-fought 83-76 defeat to Ole Miss on Dec. 21, the Lions were outmatched right from the beginning in this one. They fell behind 11-1 over the first 5:06 of the contest, and after pulling to within 13-8 over the next three-plus minutes, never got that close again. Oklahoma State built its lead to as much as 30 points late in the first half, before taking a 47-19 advantage into halftime.

Oklahoma State: It was a nice bounce-back performance for the Cowboys, who trailed by double digits most of the time in their last game, an 86-66 loss to Minnesota in Tulsa on Dec. 21 that was even more lopsided than the score would suggest. In this one, Oklahoma State led wire-to-wire, building a 10-point lead just over five minutes into it and continuing to build on it to the point they were up by at least 30 for most of the second half.

UP NEXT

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions get back into Southland action when they host Stephen F. Austin on Thursday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys open Big 12 play next Saturday when they go on the road to take on Texas Tech.

