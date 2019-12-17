Dec. 17, 2019 5:10 PM EST

Tennessee Titans waive kickoff specialist Ryan Santoso

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived kicker Ryan Santoso, who had been working as the team’s kickoff specialist.

The Titans announced the move Tuesday.

Santoso had signed with the Titans on Nov. 27 to handle kickoffs and provide some insurance for the Titans’ shaky kicking situation, as Ryan Succop has gone 1 of 6 on field-goal attempts since being activated from injured reserve at midseason.

Nine of Santoso’s 16 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, Santoso’s onside kick attempt failed to go the required 10 yards.

In another move Tuesday, the Titans signed cornerback Kareem Orr to their practice squad. The Titans had waived Orr from their active roster on Saturday.

The Titans (8-6) host the New Orleans Saints (11-3) on Sunday.

