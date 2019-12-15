Dec. 15, 2019 7:54 PM EST

Kennell leads Bradley past Georgia Southern 81-51

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Nate Kennell had 14 points as Bradley stretched its home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Georgia Southern 81-51 on Sunday.

Kennell shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Darrell Brown had 17 points and seven assists for Bradley (8-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points. Elijah Childs had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Bradley dominated the first half and led 42-22 at the break. The Eagles’ 22 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Elijah McCadden had 12 points for the Eagles (6-4). Calvin Wishart added 11 points. Quan Jackson had 10 points.

Ike Smith, the Eagles’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Bradley faces Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday. Georgia Southern plays Texas State at home on Thursday.

