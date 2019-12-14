Dec. 14, 2019 4:07 PM EST

Jones scores 41 points as Arkansas defeats Tulsa 98-79

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones scored a career-high 41 points to lead Arkansas to a 98-79 win against Tulsa on Saturday.

Jones scored 20 points in the first half, then went one better in the second half as the Razorbacks rolled to their highest point total of the season.

Arkansas (9-1) built a 16-point first-half lead, then held off a Tulsa run midway through the second half that saw the Razorbacks’ lead trimmed to single-digits. Jones went on a personal 10-point run to extend the lead to 20 points at 81-61 to seal the win.

Jones did his damage in a variety of ways, including five 3-pointers and three three-point plays on slashing drives to the basket. He also had six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

In the first half, Arkansas sophomore Isaiah Joe hit three of his first four 3-point attempts to help the Razorbacks grab an early double-digit lead. He finished with 20 points.

Arkansas went on a 9-0 run midway through the half for a 21-5 lead. Jones had a pair of three-point plays in the first half, but his biggest bucket came at the buzzer when his shot from just inside the half-court line hit the back of the iron and bounced high before coming back down through the rim for a 50-34 halftime lead.

Tulsa (8-3) rallied toward the end of the half and had a chance to get within 10 when Brandon Rachal drove the lane and hit a leaning jump shot to pull the Golden Hurricane within 45-34. After an Arkansas turnover, Tulsa was unable to capitalize to get within 10.

Joner led Tulsa with 19 points and Martins Igbanu finished with 18.

