Dec. 11, 2019 9:45 PM EST

West scores 18 to lift Marshall over Bluefield State 86-50

AP-BKC–Bluefield State-Marshall





HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jarrod West registered 18 points as Marshall snapped a three-game losing streak, easily beating Division II Bluefield State 86-50 on Wednesday night.

Mikel Beyers had 13 points for Marshall (3-6). Goran Miladinovic added 10 points.

Marquez Cooper had 13 points for the Big Blues. Chris Knight added 12 points.

Marshall faces Morehead State on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com