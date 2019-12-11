Dec. 10, 2019 10:35 PM EST

Jarry’s shutout streak ends as Montreal beats Penguins 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tomas Tatar’s 10th goal of the season ended Tristan Jarry’s franchise-record shutout streak and sparked the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Jarry’s shutout run ended at 177:15 on Tatar’s power-play goal 12:24 into the second period that tied the game. Joel Armia beat Jarry less than four minutes later to put the Canadiens in front to stay and Shea Weber’ scored with just 15 seconds left in the period.

Montreal won for the fourth time in its last 12 meetings with the Penguins.

Carey Price surrendered Jake Guentzel’s 17th goal just 2:59 into the first period but quickly settled down to outduel Jarry. Price finished with 33 saves as Montreal won for the third time in four games following an eight-game winless streak.

Jarry began the night leading the league in goals-against average and save percentage thanks to a surge that included back-to-back shutouts against St. Louis and Arizona last week. A point-blank stop on Nick Cousins early in the second period helped Jarry slip past the Tomas Vokoun’s shutout mark of 173:06 set in 2013, but Jarry’s luck ran out shortly after he surpassed Vokoun in the team record book.

Some sloppy play in front of Jarry helped the Canadiens finally break through. Pittsburgh was on the penalty kill in the second period when defenseman John Marino and forward Brandon Tanev whiffed on clearing attempts. Montreal’s Phillip Danault grabbed the loose puck, slipped a pass to Brendan Gallagher to set up a two-on-none. Gallagher set up Tatar, who beat Jarry to the short side. It was the first goal Jarry allowed since the second period of a loss to Columbus on Nov. 29.

LIGHTNING 2, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn scored to lead Tampa Bay over Florida.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay.

Evgenii Dadonov had the goal for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made a season-high 46 saves in his third straight start.

SABRES 5, BLUES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals to extend his NHL-leading point streak to 14 games, and Buffalo beat St. Louis.

Sam Reinhart, Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons each had a goal and an assist as the Sabres won their second straight. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves.

Troy Brouwer and Alex Pietrangelo had goals for the Blues, who have lost three in a row following a four-game winning streak. Jake Allen stopped 28 shots.

