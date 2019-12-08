Dec. 7, 2019 10:12 PM EST

Jones hits 32, Coastal Carolina slips past Winthrop 92-88

AP-BKC–Coastal Carolina-Winthrop





ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — DeVante Jones, who tied his career-best with 32 points, drained a trey and followed with a layup late to lift Coastal Carolina to an 92-88 victory over Winthrop on Saturday night.

Coastal Carolina had trailed for most of the contest before Keishawn Brewton nailed a 3-pointer to go out front 84-82 with 1:54 remaining in the game. Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson reclaimed the advantage with a trey. Jones answered with a 3 for an 87-85 lead with 1:46 remaining before Winthrop took the lead again after Chandler Vaudrin’s 3-pointer with :56 left. Jones followed with the layup that gave the Chanticleers the lead for good with :42 remaining.

Jones was 9 of 16 from the floor and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line while dishing out seven assists. Brewton totaled 23 points for Coastal Carolina (6-4).

Ferguson posted a career-best 32 points for Winthrop (4-5).