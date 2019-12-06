Dec. 6, 2019 7:57 PM EST

North by Northwest: Minor league hires prez with proper name

AP-BBM-Northwest-League-Name-Game





HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The short-season Northwest League has named a new president with a most fitting name for the post: North Johnson.

The Class A loop made the announcement Friday, appointing the longtime minor league executive.

“I was literally born to have this job,” Johnson kidded in an email to The Associated Press.

Johnson said North was a last name on his mother’s side dating to the early 1700s and evolved into a middle name in his family over the years.

Born as Joseph North Johnson, he’s always gone by North. That’s also the name that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave to their first child.

“No, this league wasn’t named after Kim Kardashian’s daughter and yes, I had this name first,” Johnson wrote.

“People have always asked if I have a brother West,” he added.

Johnson has worked 42 seasons in the minors at several levels and been honored five times as executive of the year.

He spent the previous 10 seasons in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, nine as general manager at Triple-A Gwinnett and last year as chief operating officer of the Class A Florida Fire Frogs.

The Northwest League has eight teams in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and British Columbia and begins play in mid-June.

The league said it chose Johnson from among 60 candidates — North by Northwest, for sure.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports