SEC suspends Tennessee WR Jennings for half of Vols’ bowl

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs through Vanderbilt defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Scott Keller/The Daily Times via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has suspended Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings for the first half of the Volunteers’ bowl game for what the league said was a flagrant personal foul late in a 28-10 victory over Vanderbilt.

Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the suspension Wednesday.

Vanderbilt punt returner Justice Shelton-Mosley was heading out of bounds with just over three minutes left when Jennings hit him. Shelton-Mosley’s helmet appeared to come off as he slid toward Tennessee’s bench. Video showed that as Jennings was getting up after the play, his right cleat hit Shelton-Mosley’s head.

No penalty was called on the play, but SEC officials say ta video review by the league office showed Jennings had committed a flagrant personal foul. NCAA rules allow a conference to impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game if a review by the league shows a flagrant personal foul that game officials didn’t call.

“Commissioner Sankey shared his perspective on the actions in question,” Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement released by the university. “We had a long conversation about the matter, and we will honor the suspension.

“Jauan has been nothing but outstanding for our team and the program this entire season.”

Tennessee (7-5) is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Volunteers will learn their bowl destination and opponent Sunday.

Jennings, a fifth-year senior, has 57 catches for 942 yards and eight touchdowns to lead Tennessee in all three categories.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

