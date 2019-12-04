Dec. 3, 2019 9:56 PM EST

Baldwin scores 31 as No. 24 Butler beats Ole Miss 67-58

AP-BKC–T25-Butler-Mississippi, 1st Ld-Writethru

Rogelio V. Solis, ASSOCIATED PRESS

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and No. 24 Butler remained unbeaten with a 67-58 win over Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).

After trailing 31-22 at halftime and 50-34 midway through the second half, the Rebels pulled to 52-48 on Tyree’s layup with 9:11 left. Butler answered with an 8-3 run, highlighted by six points from Baldwin, and the Rebels never got closer than seven again.

The Bulldogs finished 27 of 47 (51%) from the floor, including 8 for 17 (47%) on 3s, and forced 17 turnovers.

The Rebels shot 22 of 55 (40%) from the field, including a combined 14 for 25 from Tyree and Sy. Ole Miss was 7 of 22 (31%) from beyond the 3-point line and a season-low 7 for 15 (46%) at the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: This was an NCAA Tournament resume-building road win. Picked to finish eighth in the Big East preseason coach’s poll, the Bulldogs appear to be much better than predicted. They raced to a 22-8 lead and never trailed as Baldwin had 12 points in the first half while missing only one shot from the field.

Ole Miss: Sy, a 6-foot-10 junior college transfer, had his best performance of the season — including three dunks in the first half. … Since starting swingman Luis Rodriguez was injured, the Rebels have lost two of three games. A broken left foot will keep Rodriguez sidelined for eight weeks.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Butler: Winning on the road against an SEC opponent coming off an NCAA Tournament berth last season should at least be enough to keep the Bulldogs ranked.

UP NEXT

Butler: At home against Florida on Saturday, the third SEC opponent in a four-game stretch.

Ole Miss: Will host CSU Bakersfield, coached by former Ole Miss coach Rod Barnes, on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25