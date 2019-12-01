Nov. 30, 2019 9:45 PM EST

Cincinnati overcomes UNLV in 72-65 free-for-all OT win

Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland (34) drives to the basket as UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland made 12-of-17 free throws to score 20 points and Cincinnati staged a second-half rally to beat UNLV 72-65 in overtime on Saturday.

The Rebels lead 33-24 at intermission before Cincinnati (5-2) got back in it and eventually led 58-48 with 70 seconds remaining in regulation. UNLV’s Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long made back to 3-pointers to cut the deficit to four.

After Cumberland sank a pair of free throws to make it 60-54 with 31 seconds to go, Mika Adams-Woods fouled Mitrou-Long on his 3-point attempt with 23 seconds left. Mitrou-Long sank three foul shots to reduce the deficit to three. Following a Cincinnati timeout, Jaevin Cumberland turned it over to give the Rebels a chance.

Donnie Tillman missed a 3 with six seconds left, but Bryce Hamilton came up with the offensive rebound to set up Mitrou-Long, who buried a 3 with 1.3 seconds left to force overtime. The Rebels (3-6) led just once in the extra session.

Mitrou-Long finished with 29 points.

