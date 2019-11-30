Nov. 30, 2019 6:22 AM EST

F1: Verstappen fastest in final practice for Abu Dhabi GP

Hassan Ammar, ASSOCIATED PRESS

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the final practice session for Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

The Red Bull driver, who won the previous race in Brazil two weeks ago for his third win of the season, finished ahead of world champion Lewis Hamilton by .074 seconds at the Yas Marina circuit.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third quickest, .089 behind Verstappen’s time.

Bottas is starting the race from the back of the grid, regardless of how he does in qualifying, for making an extra engine-part change.

Red Bull’s Alexander Albon was fourth, ahead of Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Qualifying starts at 5 p.m. local time to match race conditions for Sunday’s race, which finishes under floodlights.

