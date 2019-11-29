Nov. 29, 2019 4:49 AM EST

Olympic champion Mo Farah to make track comeback in 10,000

LONDON (AP) — Olympic champion Mo Farah says he will return to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter title at next year’s Tokyo Games.

On his YouTube channel, Farah says “I’m really excited to be competing. I’m back on the track.”

Farah won the 5,000-10,000 double at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He switched his focus to the marathon and road races after a farewell 5,000 victory in Zurich in August 2017.

Farah won the Chicago Marathon in 2018.

The 36-year-old British runner says “I hope I haven’t lost my speed.”

