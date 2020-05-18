May. 18, 2020 9:59 AM EDT

Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida

BC-US–Naval Air Station Shooting

J. Scott Applewhite, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative, a U.S. official said Monday.

Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting last year at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.

The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.