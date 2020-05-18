May. 18, 2020 9:59 AM EDT
Official: FBI finds link between Pensacola gunman, al-Qaida
The FBI has found a link between the gunman in a deadly attack at a military base last December and an al-Qaida operative, a U.S. official said Monday.
Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were set to hold a news conference to announce developments in the shooting last year at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, in which a Saudi Air Force officer killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people.
The FBI declined to comment ahead of the news conference.
