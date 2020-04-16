Apr. 16, 2020 6:24 AM EDT
5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus
1. ISRAELI PRESIDENT ASKS PARLIAMENT TO CHOOSE PRIME MINISTER
Israel’s president asks the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election.
2. NORTH DEFECTOR WINS SOUTH KOREAN PARLIAMENT SEAT
A former senior North Korean diplomat wins a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections.
3. RUSSIA, EUROPEANS CLASH OVER SYRIA CHEMICAL WEAPONS
Syria’s close ally Russia clashes with European nations in the U.N. Security Council over a watchdog report blaming the Syrian air force for a series of attacks using sarin and chlorine in 2017.
4. US JUDGE CANCELS PERMIT FOR KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE FROM CANADA
A U.S. judge cancels a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that’s expected to stretch from Canada to Nebraska.
5. REPORT: HALLADAY ON DRUGS, DOING STUNTS WHEN PLANE CRASHED
A federal report says Baseball Hall of Famer Roy Halladay had drugs in his system and was doing extreme acrobatics in his small plane when it crashed in 2017.
