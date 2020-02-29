Feb. 29, 2020 4:41 AM EST

AP Week in Pictures

By The Associated Press

AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Photo-Gallery, 1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

A protester holds a wooden stick during clashes in the town of Mytilene, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Dozens of policemen deployed to two eastern Greek islands to quell protests over planned new migrant detention centers have been injured during two days of clashes with local residents, authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Michael Varaklas, ASSOCIATED PRESS

FEBRUARY 22-28, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers around the world.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Trending

    No trending data is available.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR