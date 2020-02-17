Feb. 17, 2020 3:04 AM EST

Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in US

BC-US–China Outbreak-Quarantined Americans

<!–

–>

Hector Amezcua, ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — One of two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at a California air force base early Monday.

A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in northern California just before 2:30 a.m., local time. Another flight was headed to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo’s Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.

___

Associated Press journalists Mari Yamaguchi, Yuri Kageyama and Emily Wang in Tokyo contributed to this report.