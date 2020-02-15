Feb. 15, 2020 12:26 PM EST

Police: 14-year-old held in Barnard College student death

AP-US-College-Student-Slain, 1st Ld-Writethru

<!–

–>

Mary Altaffer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — A 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a Manhattan park in December, authorities said Saturday.

The male suspect has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference.

Eighteen-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park early the evening of Dec. 11. She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk.

The attack, two days before the start of final exams at the all-women’s school, troubled city residents because of its proximity to campus and its apparent randomness.

The suspect is being charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder, officials said.

An arraignment is set for Wednesday, officials said.

Majors played in a rock band and had told an editor from a newspaper internship in high school that she planned to take journalism classes in college.

Barnard is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University.