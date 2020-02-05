Feb. 5, 2020 12:44 PM EST

Winter storm brings snow, ice to Southern Plains states

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday and brought the risk of ice to northwest Arkansas.

Winter storm warnings or advisories were in effect from El Paso, Texas, and eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area, the National Weather Service.

Northwestern Texas could see 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of snow, while 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimeters) of snow was expected in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas, forecasters said.

In Oklahoma, the state House and Senate both closed due to inclement weather, and the annual anti-abortion Rose Day rally that typically draws hundreds to the state Capitol was postponed.

Highway Patrol troopers worked more than two dozen accidents in the Oklahoma City area early Wednesday, including some with injuries, after several inches of snow fell overnight, said Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart.

“The biggest impact has been snarled traffic from jack-knifed semis,” Stewart said.

In Arkansas, forecasters said up to a quarter-inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of snow were possible in the northwest part of the state. The remainder of the state was expected to get heavy rain on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs fans attending a parade to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win were warned to be careful on the ride home amid a snowy forecast and the University of Missouri was closing early due to the storm.

Snow also was expected to extend into Illinois, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the Northeast by Friday, the weather service said.