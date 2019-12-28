Dec. 28, 2019 12:10 PM EST

Small plane crashes in Louisiana

Scott Clause, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A fire official says 5 people are dead after a small plane crash in Louisiana.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that there were five fatalities at the scene.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.