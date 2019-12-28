Dec. 28, 2019 12:10 PM EST

Small plane crashes in Louisiana

Fallen tree limbs covers the ground near the site of a plane crash near Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Authorities confirmed the accident but details on whether anyone was injured was not immediately known.(Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP)

Scott Clause, ASSOCIATED PRESS

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A fire official says 5 people are dead after a small plane crash in Louisiana.

Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told KLFY-TV that there were five fatalities at the scene.

Acadian Ambulance said via Twitter that it responded to the scene of a “crash of a small civilian airplane” in Lafayette and transported two patients to a local hospital.

