Dec. 4, 2019 1:07 PM EST

Active shooter reported on Jackson State U.’s campus

AP-Jackson-State-Shooter

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University says an active shooter is on its Mississippi campus and a lockdown is in effect.

A Wednesday tweet from the school says the shooting suspect is in a black Honda Accord. The school says the entire campus should talk shelter immediately.