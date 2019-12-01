Dec. 1, 2019 3:12 AM EST

Paradise’s dream football season ends 1 year after fire

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

Sutter Union's Cory McIntyre, center, runs past Paradise's Josh Alvies, left, and Ashton Wagner, right, during the first quarter of a Northern Section Division III high school football playoff game in Yuba City, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Paradise had an undefeated season and made it to the section championship game a year after the deadliest wildfire in California history that killed dozens and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings including the homes of most of the players. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Rich Pedroncelli, ASSOCIATED PRESS

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California community is rallying around its local high school football team after it lost a championship game, one year after a deadly wildfire destroyed most of the town.

The Paradise High School football team lost to Sutter Union High School by a score of 20-7 in the Northern Section Division III championship game on Saturday.

The game comes just over one year after a wildfire burned down roughly 19,000 buildings and killed 85 people in and around the town of Paradise.

For a while, it looked like the team would not have a 2019 football season. But the team rallied and finished the regular season undefeated.

Head coach Rick Prinz says he’s proud of the team for helping the community come together.

