Dec. 1, 2019 3:12 AM EST

Paradise’s dream football season ends 1 year after fire

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California community is rallying around its local high school football team after it lost a championship game, one year after a deadly wildfire destroyed most of the town.

The Paradise High School football team lost to Sutter Union High School by a score of 20-7 in the Northern Section Division III championship game on Saturday.

The game comes just over one year after a wildfire burned down roughly 19,000 buildings and killed 85 people in and around the town of Paradise.

For a while, it looked like the team would not have a 2019 football season. But the team rallied and finished the regular season undefeated.

Head coach Rick Prinz says he’s proud of the team for helping the community come together.