Jun. 9, 2020 9:13 AM EDT

Bahrain activist Nabeel Rajab released from prison

Hasan Jamali, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent human rights activist in Bahrain was released Tuesday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nabeel Rajab left prison and will serve the rest of his sentence from home, his family said.

Rajab had been sentenced to five years in prison over his tweets alleging abuse at Bahrain’s Jaw prison and criticizing civilian casualties in the Yemen war waged by a Saudi-led coalition.

Rajab separately was serving a two-year prison sentence for television interviews he gave that included criticism of Bahrain.

Bahrain, an island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia that’s home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, did not immediately acknowledge Rajab’s release.