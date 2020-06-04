Jun. 4, 2020 5:15 PM EDT

Cristobal weakens to depression, drenches Mexico Gulf coast

Moises Castillo, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cristobal weakened to a tropical depression Thursday as it moved inland from Mexico’s Gulf coast toward the Guatemalan border, bringing flooding and winds that have already caused the deaths of six people.

The weakening came before a predicted turn northward toward the U.S.

The storm’s sustained winds weakened to 35 mph (55 kph) after it moved inland to an area on the Mexico-Guatemala border. The storm has already caused one death in Mexico and five in El Salvador.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cristobal may regain force once it moves back over the Gulf of Mexico late Friday, though it noted that atmospheric conditions “are not particularly conducive for strengthening.” Cristobal is forecast to be out in the central Gulf on Saturday and could be nearing the U.S. Gulf Coast by Sunday.

Officials reported highways had washed out in the Gulf coast state of Campeche, and a man was killed in the neighboring state of Chiapas by a falling tree.

On Thursday, the storm was moving east-southeast at 3 mph (5 kph), about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south of the Gulf coast city of Campeche, capital of the state of the same name.

National civil defense coordinator David León said Thursday that officials had helped evacuate some residents in nine municipalities in the southeast. The main concern was the storm’s slow movement, meaning it would continue dumping rain on the same saturated area for days and could cause rivers to overflow their banks, León said.

León, who was appearing with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Palenque, Chiapas, said the only reported death in Mexico was someone killed by a falling tree in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas.

Cristobal formed Tuesday from the remnants of the Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda that had caused deadly flooding and landslides in Central America. At least 22 deaths in El Salvador and Guatemala were blamed on Amanda.

Cristobal was the earliest third named storm of an Atlantic hurricane season on record. In 2016, Tropical Storm Colin formed in the Gulf on June 5.