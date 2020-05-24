May. 24, 2020 6:08 PM EDT

Minivan crashes into Florida liquor store, injuring 3 people

In a photo provided by the Dade City Police Department, Dade City police work at the site where officials say a minivan crashed into a Publix liquor store in Florida, injuring an employee and a customer and leaving many broken bottles. The Tampa Bay Times reports an elderly woman left the parking area and jumped a curb and kept going for another 24 feet before striking the entrance and fully entering the Dade City store. (Dade City Police Department via AP)

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A minivan crashed into a liquor store in Florida, injuring an employee and a customer and leaving numerous broken bottles.

The Tampa Bay Times reports an elderly woman left the parking area and the minvan jumped a curb and kept going for another 24 feet before striking the entrance at a Publix liquor store in Dade City.

Photos taken by the Dade City Police Department showed the minivan completely inside the store, shattered glass and broken liquor bottles on the floor and around the vehicle.

Police said a man working in the main aisle was struck by the minivan, and a female customer was possibly injured by broken glass and debris. They were both taken to the hospital along with the driver, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

