May. 16, 2020 4:01 AM EDT

AP Week in Pictures, Global

AP-Pictures-of-the-Week-Photo-Gallery–Global

Pakistani Shiite Muslims gather to beat themselves during a procession commemorating the death anniversary of Imam Ali, the son-in-law and cousin of the Prophet Muhammad and the first Imam of the Muslim Shiites, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

K.M. Chaudary, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MAY 9 – 15, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

