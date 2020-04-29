Apr. 29, 2020 2:34 PM EDT

Bolsonaro abandons Federal Police nomination under pressure

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro yielded on Wednesday to growing criticism around the nomination of a new federal police chief seen as too close to the Brazilian leader’s family, and revoked the appointment. The decision came hours after the Supreme Court temporarily suspended the nomination.

The abrupt removal last week of the former federal police chief, in the midst of a health crisis, and the nomination of Alexandre Ramagem, who has been photographed with Bolsonaro’s sons, had prompted concern that Bolsonaro would give his family preferential treatment. At least one of the president’s sons is reportedly under investigation.

The ouster of the former police chief had led to the resignation of Bolsonaro’s highly popular justice minister, Sérgio Moro, who alleged political interference, pitching the administration into political turmoil.

Moro, when resigned on April 24, said Bolsonaro had told him on multiple occasions that he wanted to replace the head of the federal police with someone who could facilitate access to investigations and intelligence reports.

In his decision to suspend the nomination, Justice Alexandre de Moraes wrote that “the Federal Police is not an intelligence agency for the Presidency.”

Bolsonaro announced his decision to revoke the nomination Wednesday in the official gazette.

The case was set to go to the federal prosecutors’ office before being examined jointly by all 11 justices.

Following Moro’s accusations, the Supreme Court on Monday authorized an investigation into whether Bolsonaro committed crimes by allegedly attempting to interfere with the country’s Federal Police.

Bolsonaro has denied asking Moro for information on ongoing investigations, but did not address the accusation he wanted a successor who would share information.