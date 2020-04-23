Apr. 23, 2020 10:25 AM EDT

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

BC-ML–Pictures of the Week in the Middle East–Photo Gallery, 1st Ld-Writethru

Ariel Schalit, ASSOCIATED PRESS

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 16-22, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the coronavirus and the measures to stop the spread of the pandemic are making for a subdued holy month of Ramadan —yet another way the virus is challenging the traditions and daily life.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

