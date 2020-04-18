Apr. 18, 2020 3:10 PM EDT

Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South

BC-US–Severe Weather

Cam Bonelli, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South a week after a tornado outbreak killed at least 36 people in the region.

“Numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina,” the National Weather Service said in an alert.

Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. A swath of damaging winds and a continued tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night.

Large hail is possible over much of the area as well, the agency said.

The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South. The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.

Forecasters and governors urged people to monitor the weather and take needed precautions.

“As severe weather is expected this weekend, I urge everyone to stay weather aware and get a game plan. Please continue to monitor local media outlets for weather-related information and updates and heed directions from local officials,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a post on social media.