Apr. 16, 2020 8:30 PM EDT

AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures in Asia

By The Associated Press

AP-AS–Pictures of the Week in Asia-Photo Gallery

Migrant workers shout slogans during a protest against the the extension of the lockdown, at a slum in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the world's largest coronavirus lockdown to head off the epidemic's peak, with officials racing to make up for lost time. (AP Photo/Zoya Thomas Lobo)

Zoya Thomas Lobo, ASSOCIATED PRESS

APRIL 10-16, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

