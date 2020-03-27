Mar. 27, 2020 5:31 AM EDT

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Mideast story

By SARAH EL DEEB and MAGGIE MICHAEL

Associated Press

BC-ML–Virus Outbreak-Mideast, CORRECTIVE

A street musician sings and plays music on an empty lane in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Iran is battling the worst new coronavirus outbreak in the region and authorities have advised people to stay at home and trying to enforce new policy imposing the kinds of lockdowns when the country spending the new year holidays. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Vahid Salemi, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIRUT (AP) — In a story March 26, 2020, about the U.S. halting aid to parts of Yemen, The AP erroneously reported that the rebels blocked half of an $8.35 billion U.N. aid campaign. The Houthis blocked around half of all U.N. aid programs last year, but the humanitarian operation is being carried out over a five-year period. The AP erroneously reported that OXFAM America said it would have to halt some of services because of the decision by USAID to suspend some aid. OXFAM expressed concern over the move, but its own programs will not be affected as it does not receive funds from USAID. The AP erroneously reported that the Houthis stopped aid from reaching Yemen through the airport in Sanaa. Aid agencies are still using the airport.

Trending

    No trending data is available.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR