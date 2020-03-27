Mar. 27, 2020 5:31 AM EDT
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Mideast story
BC-ML–Virus Outbreak-Mideast, CORRECTIVE
BEIRUT (AP) — In a story March 26, 2020, about the U.S. halting aid to parts of Yemen, The AP erroneously reported that the rebels blocked half of an $8.35 billion U.N. aid campaign. The Houthis blocked around half of all U.N. aid programs last year, but the humanitarian operation is being carried out over a five-year period. The AP erroneously reported that OXFAM America said it would have to halt some of services because of the decision by USAID to suspend some aid. OXFAM expressed concern over the move, but its own programs will not be affected as it does not receive funds from USAID. The AP erroneously reported that the Houthis stopped aid from reaching Yemen through the airport in Sanaa. Aid agencies are still using the airport.
