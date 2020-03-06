Mar. 6, 2020 12:05 AM EST

A Week in Pictures – Latin America & Caribbean

BC-LT–A Week in Pictures-Latin America & Caribbean

Fernando Vergara, ASSOCIATED PRESS

February 28-March 5, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com