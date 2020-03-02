Mar. 2, 2020 12:08 AM EST

New virus: Nearly 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

A new virus first detected in China has infected nearly 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:

— Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 4,212 cases, 22 deaths

— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

— Iran: 978 cases, 54 deaths

— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 106 cases

— United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

— Spain: 71 cases

— Germany: 66

— Bahrain: 47

— Kuwait: 46

— Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

— Taiwan: 40 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 29 cases

— Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

— Canada: 24 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 21

— Iraq: 19

— Norway: 19

— Vietnam: 16

— Sweden: 15

— Israel: 10

— Lebanon: 10

— Netherlands: 10

— Switzerland: 10

— Croatia: 7

— Greece: 7

— Finland: 6

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Russia: 5

— Mexico: 4

— Pakistan: 4

— Czech Republic 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Qatar: 3 cases

— Romania: 3

— Belarus: 2

— Belgium: 2

— Brazil: 2

— Denmark: 2

— Egypt: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Indonesia: 2

— Afghanistan: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Armenia 1

— Azerbaijan: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Dominican Republic 1

— Ecuador: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Iceland: 1

— Ireland: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Monaco: 1

— Nepal: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— San Marino: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1