Mar. 1, 2020 10:10 PM EST

Man killed by police during incident at Catholic church

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Ana police officers fatally shot a armed man Sunday afternoon inside a Catholic church, the Orange County Register reported.

The shooting took place shortly after the officers were flagged down at 4:20 p.m. and told someone inside Immaculate Heart of Mary Church had a gun, police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The officers found the man with a gun inside the church, and then the shooting took place shortly thereafter, Bertagna said.

The man ran outside with the gun and collapsed on a nearby street, Bertagna said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were told by people inside the church, who had arrived for a 5 p.m. service, that another person may have been with the suspect. Officers searched the church and a nearby school, but by early Sunday evening had not yet found another suspect, Bertagna told the Register.

Police withheld the suspect’s name pending notification of family.