Feb. 27, 2020

Spanish air force two-seater jet crashes into the sea

ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A two-seater jet from Spain’s aerobatic demonstration team crashed into the sea Thursday in an area next to a salty-water lagoon in the eastern coastal province of Murcia, the Spanish air force said.

The C-101 type jet had taken off from the nearby General Air Academy, a series of tweets by the Air Force said.

A spokesman for the Air Force said authorities are investigating. The official, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, couldn’t offer any immediate details on possible casualties.

