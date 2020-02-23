Feb. 23, 2020 12:06 PM EST

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

Jose Luis Magana, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara “B.” Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social media. She was 70.

Smith died Saturday evening after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

“Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” her husband, Dan, said in a lengthy Facebook post honoring her life.