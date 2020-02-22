Feb. 22, 2020 5:09 AM EST

New virus has infected nearly 78,000 people globally

By The Associated Press

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, photo, nurses in protective suits distribute meals to patients at a temporary hospital at Tazihu Gymnasium in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. China's leadership sounded a cautious note Friday about the country's progress in halting the spread of the new virus that has now killed more than 2,200 people, after several days of upbeat messages. (Chinatopix via AP)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected nearly 78,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,345 deaths among 76,288 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan:754cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— South Korea: 433 cases, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 86 cases

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Thailand: 35 cases

_Iran: 28 cases, 5 deaths

— Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— Malaysia: 22

— Italy: 19 cases; 1 death

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 11 cases

— United Kingdom: 9

— Canada: 9

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Lebanon: 1

— Israel: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

