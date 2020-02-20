Feb. 19, 2020 10:03 PM EST

Southeastern Michigan man accused of beheading grandmother

Tom Hawley, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A southeastern Michigan man was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of his 79-year-old grandmother, who authorities say was beaten to death and then decapitated.

Kenny McBride, 45, of Temperance, is accused of killing Cecelia Gibson, the Monroe News reported. An autopsy found the woman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Judge William Paul Nichols denied bond, and McBride was lodged in the Monroe County Jail on charges of murder and mutilation of a corpse.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the victim’s body in the living room early Monday, but her head was located in the backyard of the home McBride shared with the victim and his father in Temperance, about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Toledo, Ohio.

