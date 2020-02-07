Feb. 7, 2020 9:13 AM EST

New virus has infected more than 31,400 people globally

By The Associated Press

Commuters wearing face masks to protect themselves from new virus take clean gel for hands during a campaign for washing hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 31,400 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Friday in Beijing:

— China: 636 deaths and 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 86

— Singapore: 33

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 24

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 15

— Vietnam: 12

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 6

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 3

— Britain: 3

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

