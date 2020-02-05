Feb. 5, 2020 8:21 AM EST
Candidate becomes German governor with far-right backing
BC-EU–Germany-Politics
BERLIN (AP) — A pro-business politician was elected governor of the eastern German state of Thuringia in a surprise result after a far-right party threw its votes behind him Wednesday.
Thomas Kemmerich of the Free Democrats, a party that only just made it into the state legislature in October, threw his hat in the ring after left-wing incumbent Bodo Ramelow failed to secure a majority during two rounds of voting by lawmakers.
State legislators elected Kemmerich on a 45-44 vote, with one abstention. A gubernatorial candidate fielded by the far-right Alternative for Germany, the second-strongest party in Thuringia, won no votes after having secured his party’s 22 votes in previous rounds.
Ramelow had hoped to continue as governor leading the same three-party, left-leaning coalition he headed for the past five years.
But the partner parties in that coalition lost its majority in the election. That created a stalemate as no one wanted to form a coalition with Alternative for Germany, or AfD, and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats also wouldn’t work with Ramelow’s Left Party.
It wasn’t immediately clear with what parties Kemmerich plans to run the state or how stable his government would be.
