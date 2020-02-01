Feb. 1, 2020 12:14 PM EST

New virus has infected more than 11,900 globally

By The Associated Press

A student pours alcohol on his hands before entering the campus as a precautionary measure against the spread of a new virus at a school in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday. Health officials in the country recently confirmed the Philippines' first case of the new virus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Aaron Favila, ASSOCIATED PRESS

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 11,900 people globally.

Cases confirmed as of Saturday evening in Beijing:

— China: 11,791 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 12 cases and Macao has five. Most of the 259 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 19

— Japan: 20

— Singapore: 18

— South Korea: 12

— Taiwan: 10

— Malaysia: 8

— Australia: 7

— Germany: 6

— United States: 6

— France: 6

— Vietnam: 6

— Canada: 4

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— India: 1

— Philippines: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain 1

