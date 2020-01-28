Jan. 28, 2020 9:06 AM EST

German court rules against Berlin hostel at NKorea embassy

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the operators of a hostel on the grounds of the North Korean embassy in Berlin to block an order by local authorities to shut it down.

The City Hostel Berlin was opened in 2007 next to the North Korean embassy in the heart of Berlin, not far from landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate and Checkpoint Charlie.

Berlin authorities say the rent that the operators pay the embassy breaches U.N. Security Council sanctions and European Union regulations intended to stop the flow of hard currency to North Korea, and ordered it closed. The hostel’s operators claim they haven’t paid rent to the embassy since April 2017.

The Berlin administrative court ruled against the operators.