Jan. 19, 2020 8:40 PM EST

Partial list of winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards

AP-US-SAG-Awards-List

Chris Pizzello, Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A partial list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

FILM

Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Stunt Ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Comedy series ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

TV Stunt Ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

___

Life Achievement: Robert De Niro