Jan. 17, 2020 3:14 PM EST

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 hurt in Lake Tahoe avalanche

Authorities say one person has died and one person is seriously injured after an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche happened Frieday at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Squaw Valley area of Lake Tahoe.

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

