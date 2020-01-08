Home national-news-latest Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors Advertisement || national-news-latest Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors By Review Times - January 8, 2020 2 Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR national-news-latest Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors national-news-latest Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors national-news-latest 'Ugly Betty' co-creator Silvio Horta dies in Miami at 45 TRENDING Toledo man served with indictment charging him with murder January 8, 2020 Man admits sex-related crime January 8, 2020 Aggregational electricity hearings today January 8, 2020 CIRCULARS Save-A-Lot Grocery Ad November 20, 2019 Kroger Fostoria | Weekly Flyer November 20, 2019 More Shopping Flyers November 19, 2019