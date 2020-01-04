Jan. 3, 2020 8:23 PM EST

Police: Armed man inside Illinois bank with a hostage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An armed man barricaded himself inside an Illinois bank and took a hostage during a robbery Friday, police said.

Police surrounded Heritage Credit Union in Rockford, about 90 miles (144 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. CST and stretched into the evening.

“One hostage is believed to be inside the credit union with the suspect. Officers are still working to resolve the incident peacefully,” Rockford police said on Twitter.

Earlier, police Chief Dan O’Shea said the man demanded that people leave the building but not everyone was able to get out.

“We’re trying to make to make communications with him with our crisis negotiation team,” O’Shea told reporters near the credit union. “No one is hurt at this point that we’re aware of. … Hopefully, we can resolve this peacefully and soon.”

Rockford is considered to be the largest Illinois city outside the Chicago area, with a population of roughly 147,000.