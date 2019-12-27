Dec. 27, 2019 11:13 AM EST

Explosion reported at Beechcraft aircraft plant in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are responding to reports of an explosion at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas.

Sedgwick County Dispatch says the explosion was reported around 8 a.m. Friday at the facility in the eastern part of the city. No details were immediately released.

Beechcraft’s parent company, Textron Aviation, didn’t immediately reply to phone or email messages seeking further information.

A county spokeswoman, Kate Flavin, also didn’t immediately reply to a voicemail.

The explosion comes amid troubles for the aircraft industry in Wichita, a major sector of the Kansas economy.

Boeing announced that it would suspend production of its troubled 737 Max jetliner in January, forcing the state to consider helping to pay workers at Spirit AeroSystems, which produces the jet’s fuselages. And earlier this month, Textron Aviation announced it would lay off an unspecified number of workers, most of them in Wichita.