Dec. 13, 2019 5:34 AM EST

Man who threatened Paris officers with knife ‘neutralized’

PARIS (AP) — Paris police say officers “neutralized” a man who threatened officers with a knife Friday morning in the French capital’s main business district.

France’s BFM television said officers shot the man, lightly wounding him. Le Parisien newspaper said no officers were hurt.