Dec. 13, 2019 1:13 PM EST

Clarification: BP Spill-Ocean Restoration story

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

BC-US–BP Spill-Ocean Restoration, CLARIFICATION

FILE - In this April 2010 file photo, oil can be seen in the Gulf of Mexico, more than 50 miles southeast of Venice on Louisiana's tip, as a large plume of smoke rises from fires on BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig. Federal agencies have approved $225 million in settlement money from the BP oil spill for 18 projects to restore the open ocean. The projects are described in a 490-page report released Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gerald Herbert, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story published December 11, 2019, The Associated Press reported based on figures provided by the group Ocean Conservancy, that after the April 20, 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig the well spewed 210 million gallons of oil before it was capped. The story should have also said that a federal judge tasked with determining how much oil went into the Gulf of Mexico for purposes of levying penalties ruled that 4 million barrels of oil — 168 million gallons — was released from the reservoir. Of that, 810,000 barrels of oil — 34 million gallons — was collected without touching the water and so 3.19 million barrels — nearly 134 million gallons — of oil were discharged into the Gulf of Mexico. The government estimated more oil was spilled and BP estimated that less oil was spilled, and the judge said in his ruling that there was no precise way to know how much oil discharged into the Gulf of Mexico.

